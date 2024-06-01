The highly anticipated teaser for "Pikhaas," touted as the most uncomfortable and darkest Assamese movie of the year, was released on June 1. Written and directed by Amit Rag, the film promises to be a harrowing journey into the supernatural, with its title translating to "demon" or "evil spirit" in Assamese.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Achinta Raj Kashyap, Nirupam Saikia, Jeanette Bay, Tribeni Gogoi, Simi Riyan, Mintu Baruah, and Sashanka Samir. The production team is equally impressive, with Anima Lahkar as the producer, Raj Dutta as the co-producer, and Mrinal Deka serving as the creative producer. The movie’s visual and auditory experience is crafted by Director of Photography Papu Deka, editor Haardik Kashyap, DI colorist Ratan Sil Sarma, sound designer Kingshuk Moran, and background music composer Parag Priyam Nath. Jintu Kumar Kashyap lends his voice as the voice-over artist.

Upon the teaser's release, fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement and anticipation. The chilling and suspenseful preview has generated significant buzz, with many viewers intrigued by the promise of a dark and unsettling cinematic experience.

"Pikhaas" is expected to delve deep into the realm of horror, with a storyline that aims to unsettle and terrify its audience. The filmmakers have set high expectations, claiming it to be the most disturbing movie of the year.

