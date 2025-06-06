Tom Felton is officially returning to the wizarding world, and this time, he’s doing it live on stage. The actor, who played Draco Malfoy in all eight Harry Potter films, is set to make his Broadway debut this fall in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

He’ll take over the role of adult Draco Malfoy starting November 11 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City, for a limited 19-week run.

“It’s very much a pinch-me kind of situation,” Felton shared during an interview on the Today show. “I keep thinking I’m dreaming. I let go of that character 16 years ago, and now… I get to meet Draco as an adult, which is very exciting.”

This casting marks the first time an original cast member from the films will appear in Cursed Child. The play, which premiered in London in 2016 and hit Broadway in 2018, picks up where the books left off — on Platform 9¾, as Harry and Ginny send their son Albus off to Hogwarts.

Felton’s return isn’t just a career move, it’s personal. “I cried,” he said, recalling the moment he slipped on Draco’s iconic blond wig again. “That franchise was such a huge part of my childhood.”

In a statement shared by Today, Felton called the opportunity a “full-circle moment,” noting he’s now the same age as Draco is in the play. “Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honors of my life… I’m thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world.”

Fans have long speculated about a movie adaptation of Cursed Child, and director Chris Columbus (who helmed the first two Potter films) has openly backed the idea. “A version of Cursed Child with Dan, Rupert and Emma at the right age, it’s cinematic bliss,” he said in 2021.

As for Felton? He's more than ready to return to the wizarding world. in any way possible. “If you’re asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely,” he told People. “Either him or Lucius. I’ll play Draco’s kid if you really want! Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted.”

Broadway just got a little more magical. Don’t miss your chance to see Felton live, with a wand in one hand and fatherly wisdom (hopefully) in the other.