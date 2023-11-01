The trailer for 'Pippa', a film based on the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, was unveiled on Wednesday on Prime Video's YouTube channel.

The over two-minute trailer features Ishaan Khatter in the role of Captain Balram Mehta, fighting alongside his compatriots as India assisted Bangladesh in its war against Pakistan.

Khatter's character is seen entering the battlefield after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared war on Pakistan in 1971.

Other key roles are played by Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan. The trailer reveals how Khatter's character utilises 'Pippa' during the war.

'Pippa' recreates the Battle of Garibpur, a significant event in Bangladesh's fight for independence from Pakistan. The film is based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's firsthand account, as documented in his book 'The Burning Chaffees'.

The film's title comes from the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka) amphibious war tank, colloquially known as 'Pippa', which resembles an empty ghee tin floating on water.