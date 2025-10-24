Pitbull set to bring his ‘I’m Back’ world tour to India this December

Global music icon and Grammy Award winner Pitbull is gearing up to light up Indian stages once again. The chart-topping rapper and performer will take over HUDA Grounds in Gurugram on December 6, followed by a show in Hyderabad on December 8.

Known for hits like Give Me Everything and Timber, Pitbull promises an explosive live experience as part of his ‘I’m Back’ world tour. “It’s an honour to perform back in India—we can’t wait to bring the party again. Touring the world proves music is the universal language that unites us all. Daleee!” he said in a statement.

BookMyShow’s Chief Business Officer for Live Events, Naman Pugalia, shared his excitement about the tour, calling it a landmark moment for India’s live entertainment scene. “Pitbull’s music has been the soundtrack to celebrations worldwide. His return is a celebration of energy, unity, and global music culture. This December, we’re giving fans a chance to truly Feel This Moment,” he said.

This isn’t Pitbull’s first dance with India. The rapper first performed here in 2011, later electrified the 2013 IPL opening ceremony alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and returned for a Mumbai concert in 2019. He also performed at the star-studded pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Tickets are expected to go live soon, and fans can already feel the buzz—Mr Worldwide is bringing the party back to India.