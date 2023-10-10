Playboy fired former porn actress Mia Khalifa for making "disgusting and reprehensible comments" on the attack on Israel by Hamas militants, whom Khalifa referred to as "freedom fighters."

Over 1,600 people have died as a result of a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel on Saturday, which Israel's military responded to with retaliation. Along with thousands of casualties from the war, Hamas kidnapped others and tortured and killed them.

In an email addressed to Playboy's creator community, the company said it made the decision to "terminate Playboy's relationship with Mia Khalifa, including deleting Mia's Playboy channel on our creator platform."

"Over the past few days, Mia has made disgusting and reprehensible comments celebrating Hamas' attacks on Israel and the murder of innocent men, women and children," Playboy wrote. "At Playboy, we encourage free expression and constructive political debate, but we have a zero tolerance policy for hate speech. We expect Mia to understand that her words and actions have consequences."