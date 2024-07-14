Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 13. The event, part of the wedding celebrations for Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son, saw Modi standing alongside the Ambani family and the newlyweds.

The ceremony brought together spiritual leaders, political figures, and celebrities, reflecting a mix of traditional and contemporary elements. This marked Modi's first visit to Mumbai since his recent re-election as Prime Minister.

Prior to the ceremony, Modi laid the foundation stone for infrastructure projects valued at over Rs 29,400 crore and inaugurated the INS Towers at the Indian Newspaper Society Secretariat.

At the event, Modi participated in a religious puja. Videos circulating online showed Anant and Radhika seeking his blessings.

Notable attendees included several chief ministers and Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Deepika Padukone.

Radhika Merchant's attire drew attention, featuring designs by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Manish Malhotra, complemented by heirloom jewellery.

The celebrations are set to conclude with a wedding reception on July 14.