The Kapoor family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to invite him to the upcoming Raj Kapoor Film Festival, which celebrates the legendary filmmaker's 100-year legacy on his centenary birth anniversary. The festival is set to begin on December 14.

Several Kapoor family members, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, and Neetu Kapoor, posed for a group photograph with the Prime Minister.

Kareena Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's granddaughter, attended the meeting with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. She shared photos from the meeting, including a moment where PM Modi signed an autograph for her sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Karisma Kapoor expressed her gratitude for the occasion, saying she met PM Modi to "celebrate 100 glorious years of Dadaji’s artistry, vision, and contribution to Indian cinema."

Alia Bhatt also posted photos featuring PM Modi, her husband Ranbir Kapoor, and the Kapoor family. Dressed elegantly in a rust-colored, lightly sequinned saree with her hair styled in a bun, she shared her thoughts on the event:

"Art is timeless. And sometimes to move forward, we must look back and learn. Mr Raj Kapoor’s impact was truly global. He marked his footprint all across the world with the movies he made, the stories he told. Yesterday was such an honour to be invited by our respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, to spend a lovely afternoon commemorating the life and legend of Mr. Raj Kapoor. Merely listening to his stories, makes me learn so much, and his legacy continues to inspire (sic)."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor's sister and a Netflix personality through Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, reflected on the special moment:

"10 years later I had the privilege and the sheer honour of meeting him and as a representative of my family to celebrate my grandfather Shri Raj Kapoor ji who has left behind his legacy and impeccable body of work. As the world gears up to celebrate my grandfather’s 100th birth anniversary, our hearts are filled with gratitude for the almighty, our Prime Minister for making time and sharing his love for my grandfather and each one of you for loving each one of us!"

Neetu Kapoor, the late Rishi Kapoor's wife, also shared her appreciation in a heartfelt note, saying, "Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us."

Raj Kapoor, born on December 14, was a pioneer of Bollywood’s golden era. As the founder of RK Films, he gained global acclaim with iconic performances in films such as Awaara, Shree 420, and Mera Naam Joker. Known for his signature 'tramp' character and innovative storytelling, his contributions have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.