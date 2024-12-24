Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi on his 100th birth anniversary today. Highlighting Rafi's immense contribution to Indian music, PM Modi praised the singer's unmatched versatility and his ability to stir emotions through his songs.

Born on December 24, 1924, Mohammed Rafi is widely regarded as one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Remembering the legendary Mohammed Rafi Sahab on his 100th birth anniversary. He was a musical genius whose cultural influence and impact transcends generations. Rafi Sahab's songs are admired for their ability to capture different emotions and sentiments. His versatility was extensive as well. May his music keep adding joy to the lives of people!”

From romantic ballads and soulful ghazals to bhajans and foot-tapping party numbers, Rafi’s repertoire knew no bounds. He worked with iconic music directors like Naushad Ali, OP Nayyar, Shankar-Jaikishan, SD Burman, and Roshan during the golden era of Bollywood. His collaborations gave timeless hits like Tum Mujhe Yun Bhula Na Paoge, Yeh Jo Chilmun Hai, and Kitna Pyara Vada.

In 1967, Rafi was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India for his outstanding contributions to music. Over his career, he earned six Filmfare Awards and a National Film Award, cementing his place as an icon of Indian cinema.

At the 55th International Film Festival of India earlier this year, a special tribute was held to honour Rafi’s centenary. His son Shahid Rafi shared memories of his father, describing him as a family man who was deeply charitable and grounded. “He was a true father, very soft-spoken and always with his family,” Shahid Rafi told ANI.

Rafi passed away on July 31, 1980, but his melodies continue to resonate with fans across generations. His evergreen songs remain a cherished part of India’s musical heritage, proving that true artistry transcends time.