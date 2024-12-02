Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a special screening of The Sabarmati Report at 4 pm today at the Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament, New Delhi. Starring Vikrant Massey, the film revisits the tragic 2002 Godhra train burning incident and has sparked widespread discussions.

The Prime Minister previously praised the film for bringing out the truth, commenting on X (formerly Twitter), "A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!"

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film features Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna. It has been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. Prominent leaders like UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, and Goa CM Pramod Sawant have lauded the movie for its portrayal of historical events.

Producer Ektaa Kapoor shared insights about the meticulous research behind the film, calling it "a significant effort to unveil the truth."

The film has already garnered critical acclaim, with actor and BJP MP Hema Malini emphasizing its importance in addressing misconceptions about the incident.