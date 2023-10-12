Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives due to derailment of coaches of the North East Express on October 11 and stressed that authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to the derailment of a few coaches of the North East Express. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to all those affected: PM”, the Prime Minister’s office posted on X.

It needs mention here that at least 4 people have been reported dead and 70 others injured after the North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in Bihar’s Buxar district on October 11 evening, according to the reports surfaced on October 12.

The train, which was travelling from Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi to Kamakhya Junction in Assam's Guwahati, saw six of its coaches derail at 9:53 pm, with two AC 3 Tier coaches toppling over and four other coaches jumping the tracks.