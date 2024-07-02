Police chargesheet reveals accused planned to attack Salman Khan during film shoot
The accused in the alleged conspiracy to assassinate Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had planned to execute the attack during a movie shoot, according to a police official who spoke on Tuesday, July 2.
The accused in the alleged conspiracy to assassinate Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had planned to execute the attack during a movie shoot, according to a police official who spoke on Tuesday, July 2. This revelation comes from a chargesheet filed in the ongoing investigation.
The investigation uncovered that a Rs 25 lakh "supari" (contract) was issued by incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to his gang members, specifically targeting the actor. The gang intended to use sophisticated weaponry, including AK-47 rifles sourced from Pakistan, to carry out the attack.
On June 21, the Panvel Town police in Navi Mumbai submitted a detailed 350-page chargesheet to a magistrate court. The document names five arrested individuals: Dhananjay Tapsing alias Ajay Kashyap (28), Gautam Bhatia (29), Vaspi Mehmood Khan alias China (36), Rizwan Hussain alias Javed Khan (25), and Deepak Hawasing alias John (30).
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