The accused in the alleged conspiracy to assassinate Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had planned to execute the attack during a movie shoot, according to a police official who spoke on Tuesday, July 2. This revelation comes from a chargesheet filed in the ongoing investigation.

The investigation uncovered that a Rs 25 lakh "supari" (contract) was issued by incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to his gang members, specifically targeting the actor. The gang intended to use sophisticated weaponry, including AK-47 rifles sourced from Pakistan, to carry out the attack.

On June 21, the Panvel Town police in Navi Mumbai submitted a detailed 350-page chargesheet to a magistrate court. The document names five arrested individuals: Dhananjay Tapsing alias Ajay Kashyap (28), Gautam Bhatia (29), Vaspi Mehmood Khan alias China (36), Rizwan Hussain alias Javed Khan (25), and Deepak Hawasing alias John (30).

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