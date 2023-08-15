When asked about the moment on Bigg Boss OTT 2 when Mahesh Bhatt appeared to make Manisha Rani uncomfortable with his hug, Pooja Bhatt responded that neither she nor her father needed to explain the situation. Pooja spoke with ETimes shortly after she was booted off the Monday-ending reality programme. Mahesh already met the other candidates and paid Pooja a visit inside the Bigg Boss house. Manisha appeared to feel awkward when he gave her a hug.

Pooja told the English daily, "When Manisha hugs other contestants and asks for kisses then nobody has a problem. I think people forget duniya hum waise he dekhte hain jaise hum hote hain… duniya hum waise nahi dekhte jaise duniya hai (we can only see that which we are, we are often unable to see the world for what it really is) actually. If people actually think like this, good luck to them.”

Pooja added, “I don’t think Mahesh Bhatt or I need to clarify or dignify this." She also reminded everyone that Mahesh also hugged and kissed Abhishek and praised Jad Hadid as the most beautiful man. She further said that Manisha's fans are getting ‘a little hyper’, wondering how would the fans react to Manisha's actions that make ‘lives of other females a little difficult’.