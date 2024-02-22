Poonam Pandey stirred things up earlier this month when she pretended to be dead. The actor died from cervical cancer, according to a post on her Instagram account. Her publicists then clarified that the information was based on what they had learned from her sister, confirming the news as well.She appeared in a video in less than a day, healthy, and disclosed that she had



In a video that paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted, Poonam was shown carrying a thali filled with everything needed for a pooja while wearing a salwar suit. She appeared to have been at a temple.

The internet, though, is not amused at all. This is their response.



A message that Poonam Pandey put on her Instagram page on February 2nd generated national attention. Poonam's team released a statement in which they stated that she had lost her fight against cervical cancer. Doubts were raised by this, particularly in light of the actor's recent viral party footage. But Poonam sent a video on Instagram on February 3rd, proving that she was still alive. She also included a message to spread knowledge about cervical cancer. However, a lot of social media users criticised her strategy, accusing her of taking advantage of the circumstance to further her career.