Popular art director and producer, Nitin Chandrakant Desai dies by suicide at the age of 57. Nitin was found dead at his studio in Karjat, Maharashtra on August 1.

Nitin Desai has worked on a number of Hindi and Marathi films. Desai has work extensively with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali creating some of the most iconic sets including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Bajirao Mastani.

Desai has also worked with popular filmmakers such as Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Ashutosh Gowariker. His last film was the 2019 war epic drama Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

Nitin studied photography at Mumbai’s JJ School of Arts and started as the fourth assistant director on the sets of the TV show Tamas.

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