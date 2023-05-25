Popular Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who essayed villainous roles in Hindi cinema married Assam's Rupali Barua in an intimate ceremony on Thursday, May 25.

The National Award-winning actor was previously married to Rajoshi Barua, daughter of yesteryear's actress Shakuntala Barua. Vidyarthi’s now wife Rupali, who is from Guwahati, is associated with an upscale fashion store in Kolkata.

Ashish and Rupali had a quiet registry marriage in the presence of family and close friends. The wedding was a perfect blend of two cultures. Rupali started getting ready at 6.30 am and decked herself in a beautiful white mekhela to twinned with Ashish’s white and gold Mundu from Kerala. She teamed the mekhla with gold temple jewellery.

TOI quoted the actor who shared his feelings about getting married at 60. “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening," said Ashish.

With the news that has left his fans excited, there are some wondering how did the two meet? Giving some deets, the fashion entrepreneur said, “We met some time ago and decided to take it forward. But both of us wanted our wedding to be a small family affair.”