Popular South actress Trisha has taken legal action against former AIADMK leader AV Raju for making derogatory remarks about her. Trisha shared the news on her social media account on Thursday, February 22. The actor had previously criticized Raju on social media, stating that necessary and severe action would be taken against those resorting to such behavior.

The derogatory comments were made by Raju during a recent press conference, and the video gained widespread attention on the internet, sparking backlash. AV Raju had been expelled from AIADMK on February 17 for violating party rules.

In a previous incident from November 2023, Trisha's Leo co-star, Mansoor Ali Khan, faced controversy after claiming he missed an opportunity for a 'bedroom scene' with Trisha in the movie. Following criticism, Khan apologized to Trisha in Tamil. However, he later filed a defamation case against Trisha, Khusboo Sundar, and Chiranjeevi.

Trisha, known for her recent appearance in Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, is set to share the screen with Ajith in the upcoming film Vidaa Muyarchi. The actor's legal action against AV Raju reinforces her stance against disrespectful behavior.