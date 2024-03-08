Positude, the organisers of the Miss Sikkim pageant and the official partner of Femina Miss India has partnered with Miss India Universe, the organisers of the Miss Universe pageant.

Positude has entered into an agreement with Miss India Universe paving the way for the direct entry of Miss Sikkim contestants into the Miss India Universe. Bijay Subba, founder-proprietor of Positude has been nominated as the State director of Miss India Universe.

Positude has also acquired the copyright as the talent partner of Miss India Universe in addition to its existing portfolio of Femina Miss India since 2017.

Speaking on the partnership, Bijay Subba, founder-proprietor of Positude said, “This is a landmark achievement for Sikkim as it heralds a new era in the realm of beauty pageants and we are excited to be a part of Miss India Universe.”

With the 71st Miss World Pageant 2024 returning to India after a hiatus of 28 years and the finale being held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, a team of Positude led by Bijay Subba will be attending the grand finale of Miss Universe as special invitees on 9 March.

About Positude:

As an event management company formed in April 2013, Positude has been the organiser of the official Miss Sikkim pageant and the talent partner of Femina Miss India since 2017.

Miss Sikkim 2017 Peden Ongmu Namgyal has won the Miss Northeast Diva 2018, and Miss India Supranational 2018 and worked on different movie projects.

Sang Doma Tamang represented Sikkim and won the title of Miss Tamang World 2021, Miss Sikkim 2018 top 5 contestant Eksha Hangman Subba has appeared in India’s next top model and worked in the Indian film and fashion industry and another top 5 of Miss Sikkim 2018 Parmila Chettri is currently working in Bollywood.