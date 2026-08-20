Post Malone engaged to Christy Lee, singer embraces ‘next chapter’

Post Malone is engaged to Christy Lee, with the singer reportedly proposing with a diamond ring.

The engagement was revealed on August 19 through an Instagram Story shared by Lee’s friend Marina Hollyer. Hollyer posted several pictures of the couple, including one showing Lee wearing a veil and a “Bride to Be” sash while displaying her engagement ring.

In another photograph, Lee holds her left hand near her face to show off the ring. Hollyer also shared a picture of the couple with friends and wrote, “My best friend in the world just got engaged, Love you more than words Toph!!!”

A representative for Malone has not immediately commented on the engagement.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, and Lee were first linked in March 2025 after being spotted together. They were later seen dining at Beefbar in Paris and shopping at several designer stores. The pair were also photographed kissing after their shopping trip.

The relationship came after Malone’s reported split from his former fiancee, Hee Sung “Jamie” Park. Malone and Park became engaged in 2021 after he proposed in Las Vegas. He publicly confirmed the engagement during a 2023 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The former couple welcomed their first child in 2022. Malone announced in May that year that they were expecting a baby and later confirmed the birth of their daughter during an interview with Howard Stern in June. He has not publicly disclosed his daughter’s name or exact date of birth.

Speaking about fatherhood at the time, Malone said he was “excited for this next chapter” and described himself as the happiest he had ever been.

Meanwhile, Malone is preparing to take his Big Ass Stadium Tour to Asia next month. The tour will then move to Australia and New Zealand before concluding in October.