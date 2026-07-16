Post Malone to headline FIFA World Cup 2026 final closing ceremony

American singer and rapper Post Malone will headline the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, with FIFA unveiling an entertainment programme featuring several international music and entertainment stars ahead of Sunday's title clash at New Jersey Stadium.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin 90 minutes before kick-off, combining live performances with the build-up to the tournament's showpiece event.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the closing ceremony has been designed to celebrate the month-long tournament while bringing together football, music and global culture before the finalists take the field. He said Post Malone's performance would help set the atmosphere for what is expected to be a historic World Cup final involving 48 participating nations, 16 host cities and millions of supporters worldwide.

Alongside Post Malone, FIFA has confirmed appearances by Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, Italian singer Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and popular streamer IShowSpeed as part of the pre-match celebrations.

Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson will perform the United States national anthem before the final.

The tournament's half-time show is expected to feature global music stars Justin Bieber, Shakira, Madonna and K-pop group BTS. Nigerian singer Burna Boy, acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus, joined by Coldplay, are also set to be part of the spectacle.

On the field, Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final after defeating England 2-1 in the semi-final in Atlanta. They will face Spain in Sunday's title clash after La Roja secured a 2-0 victory over France in the other semi-final.