Post Malone’s debut India headline show set to put Guwahati on the global live music map

Guwahati is gearing up for one of its biggest-ever cultural moments as global superstar Post Malone arrives for his first-ever solo headline concert in India on December 8, 2025.

The milestone event, to be held at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground, is being produced by BookMyShow Live in collaboration with the Government of Assam and is widely seen as a defining step in positioning the city—and the broader Northeast—as a world-class destination for international live entertainment.

The concert marks a significant turning point in India’s rapidly expanding live music landscape, with Guwahati emerging as a powerful contender beyond traditional metro hubs. Long celebrated for its vibrant musical heritage and highly engaged audiences, the Northeast is witnessing a rise in youth-driven cultural participation, making it a natural choice for large-scale global performances. Post Malone’s upcoming show is expected to reinforce this momentum and spotlight the region’s growing capacity to host major international acts.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events at BookMyShow, said the overwhelming response from audiences across the Northeast signals the readiness of emerging regions for global live experiences. He noted that bringing an artist of Post Malone’s stature exclusively to Guwahati reflects a broader cultural shift and strengthens India’s fast-diversifying entertainment map.

Assam Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Padmapani Bora said the state’s newly introduced Concert Tourism Policy aims to position Assam as a preferred destination for international cultural showcases. Calling Post Malone’s headline act a major initiative in this direction, Bora said the event will generate wider economic opportunities while placing Assam’s unique character on the global stage. He added that the partnership with BookMyShow Live represents a shared vision to build a strong ecosystem for world-class entertainment experiences in the region.

As global music demand rises across India’s tier-2 cities and emerging markets, Post Malone’s Guwahati concert stands as a landmark example of how new regions are shaping the future of the country’s live entertainment sector. With strong public-private collaboration and a rapidly expanding audience base, the Northeast is poised to play a pivotal role in India’s next chapter of live music.

Tickets for the concert are available exclusively on BookMyShow.