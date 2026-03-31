Powerpuff Girls voice cast reunites as Tom Kane makes rare appearance after stroke

A rare public reunion of the original voice cast of The Powerpuff Girls has drawn attention online, as Tom Kane joined co-stars Tara Strong, E.G. Daily and Cathy Cavadini at the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention. The gathering marks one of Kane’s first appearances since suffering a stroke in 2020.

Images and videos from the reunion have circulated widely, with fans noting Kane’s presence alongside the actors who voiced Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup. Daily shared a clip from the meeting on Instagram, offering a personal update on Kane’s recovery.

“In December 2020, our Powerpuff Girls father, Professor Utonium—Tom Kane—suffered a stroke that left him unable to speak. We’re so grateful to see him again and to witness his recovery. We love you, Tom xx EG, Tara, and Cathrine,” she wrote.

Kane also posted a photo from the event, captioning it: “Reunited with my girls!!” Strong responded in the comments, writing, “We were SO happy… so emotional to be back with our professor. It’s been way too long beautiful friend.”

Following the stroke, Kane largely withdrew from public life. His daughter previously confirmed that the left-sided stroke caused weakness on the right side of his body and affected the speech centre of his brain. She later shared that he remained in “good spirits” and that his “extreme stubbornness has helped him already show improvements in speech”.

The original animated series aired on Cartoon Network from 1998 to 2005, running for six seasons and 78 episodes. A feature film was released in 2002, followed by a rebooted series that began airing in 2016.