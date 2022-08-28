‘Mur Xekh Gaan’, a film by renowned filmmaker of Assam Prabal Baruah is all set to hit the musical milieu in the state as the film’s poster and title song got released in Guwahati.

The film's poster was unveiled by Zubeen Garg while the movie's teaser was launched by Joint commissioner Assam Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta. The film's tittle track was released by renowned actress Mridula Barua during an event. The teaser of the film was also shown during the unveiling.

The entire team associated with the song is confident that the song recorded in the voice of Zubin Garg will impress listeners from all walks of life.

The lyrics are given by one of the most successful lyricists of the time, Bijoy Duwora. Another successful composer Ajay Singh has lent the tune for the song. Both of them are residents of Mumbai. Most of the songs of Jeetul Sonowal, one of the most popular artists of the '90s, have been penned by Bijoy Duwora.

The story, screenplay and direction for the movie “Mur Xekh Gaan – The Last Song” has been done by Prabal Barua. “Mur Xekh Gaan” is based on the story of a man who has been residing in Mumbai for the past 25 years with his son. With an insatiable urge to return back to Assam, will the man find the connection after so many years? Will the man’s son be able to return back to the state which he has never visited? The film traverses the theme of belonging to an unknown place yet urging to return back to one’s homeland.

There's love, fraud, family despair, social hatred and conflict with one’s inner conscience. At the end of the film there is a long cry for forgiveness and solidarity, there is a message of coordination.

Apart from writing the dialogues and lyrics of this film by Prabal Baruah, Bijay Duwara has also produced the film. Ajay Singh has provided the music for the film’s titular song. The words are by Debjit Sangma and Amrit Pritam. All of them are residents of Mumbai. None of them have any resemblance to the story of the film with life, but the feeling of passion for their birth place is in everyone's soul. The co-producer of the film is Priyanka Barua, a well-known figure in the film industry of Assam.

There are more Mumbai actors associated with the film. Cinematographer Arun Verma, editor Sankalp Meshram and DI expert Malay Roy are too associated with the movie. The trio are well-known people from Mumbai who have studied cinema and are the alumni of FTII in Pune.

The two main characters are played by Arghdeep Barua and Srijani Bhaswa Mahanta. People associated with the film believe that it will be very interesting for the audience to decide which way the relationship between the two characters, who have become friends with a new acquaintance develop as the story moves ahead.

Many more artists from Assam are also part of this successful project. Well known artists Arun Nath and Mridula Barua are also essaying important roles in the movie. It also marks Mridula Barua's comeback after 14 years. Very popular actor Kamal Lochan is also in a lovely role and hopes his presence will hit the young masses of the state. Another pivotal roles essayed in this movie are Vibhuti Bhushan Hazarika, Pratibha Chaudhary, Ronald Hussain, Achinta Shankar, Pranabjyoti Barman, Praveen Dutta, Farhan Hussain Syed and acclaimed actor Kaushik Nath.

There is one more special person involved in the film’s music, Sarod exponent Ayaan Ali Bangash. Ayan plays the titular song on the Sarod. Ayan is the grandson of Funu Barua who played Gadapani in the first Assamese film Jayamati and the son of world-renowned Sarod player Amjad Ali Khan. There are also two Jyoti Sangeet in the film. Popular artists Deeplina Deka and Ritricha Sharma have lent their voices. Arup Jyoti Baruah has lent his voice to the ghosha.

The film will be released on October 14 in theatres across Assam.