Prabhas' sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD' has achieved significant milestones at the box office, crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. It has shown strong performance in various regions including Anantapur, Srikakulam, and Ceeded RayalaSeema, and has set records on BookMyShow, registering the fourth highest footfalls of all time. The film has also performed well in the Hindi belt, overtaking the lifetime business of 'RRR' in Hindi and heading towards the Rs 300 crore club.

Kalki 2898 AD has also beaten RRR to become the third highest grossing south Indian film in Hindi.

Box Office: #Kalki2898AD Beats #RRR To Become Third Highest-Grossing South Indian Movie In Hindihttps://t.co/3fzeE0yhH8 — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) July 21, 2024

The movie still has 51 per cent occupancy in Telugu belt.

Kalki 2898 AD was supposed to enter the 1000 crore club on Sunday but it saw a massive jump in earnings on Saturday itself. The movie has earned a whopping 616.70 crores nett with Rs 8.25 crore (all languages) on 25th day.

The movie continues to do well in the overseas market and its gross total is at Rs 277.20 crores. When combined with the domestic gross collection - the collection is Rs 1001.36 crores.

With no big releases until August 15, the movie is likely to continue its winning streak at the box office.