The 'Adipurush' trailer, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in the key roles, will be unveiled on May 9. However, prior to the official release, the group chose to show the trailer only to Prabhas' supporters in Hyderabad on May 8.

A report by PinkVilla quoted a source saying, “Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar will unveil the trailer of Adipurush at a grand event in Mumbai on May 9, 2023. It’s approximately a 3-minute-long trailer that will take the audience into the world of Ramayana.” In addition, Adipurush crew has chosen to show the movie's trailer to Prabhas fans just in Hyderabad on 8 May before making it publicly available to everyone on 9 May.

The report further added, “It’s going to be a 3D screening for the fans in Hyderabad. Prabhas and the entire team of Adipurush believe that fans are the support system for any film and it’s a gesture from their end to appreciate all the support given by the fans to Adipurush over the last 2 years.”

The movie had already courted controversy in October 2022 after its initial teaser received harsh criticism on social media for the calibre of its visual effects and its portrayal of Hindu deities.

It was also criticised for what appeared to be the Islamization of Saif's character Lankesh, who played the demon king and was depicted with a beard and buzz cut. The conflict caused the film's release date to be moved from January to June 2023.

"Getting those five-six months extra was very important for us. We gave that time to our visual effects studios to make their work better," Raut told PTI in an interview. "Challenges are always there but that will only make our cinema better and journey stronger. Especially with a film like this, which is a first of its kind in India, as we have used technology that is seen in big Hollywood films like Marvels, DC and 'Avatar', ” he added.

T-Series producer Bhushan Kumar said the team was initially heartbroken by the issue, but they handled it well.

Now scheduled for release in theatres on June 16, "Adipurush" also stars Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage. The movie will make its international premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York before appearing in theatres.