The release date for the highly anticipated sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD' has been postponed to May 9, 2024. The film, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, was initially slated for a January 2024 release. The announcement was made on social media with a new poster featuring Prabhas.

The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, also features Kamal Haasan in a pivotal role. The change in release date was confirmed by Amitabh Bachchan, who shared the new poster of the 'Baahubali' actor.

Under Nag Ashwin's direction, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone play important parts in the movie. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the science fiction film will be released in two parts, with the first portion arriving in theatres in 2024.

"Kalki 2898 AD" is the most expensive Indian film ever, with a production budget of an astounding Rs 600 crore.

Along with the star cast, Disha Patani also plays an important role. Simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi, the film has music scored by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.