As per the latest updates from Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s film, the makers are planning to start Salaar's first show at 12:30 AM in India.

This will be a huge factor in opening day box office numbers. Though it might be clashing with #ShahRukhKhan's #Dunki, the opening for #PrashanthNeel's #SalaarCeaseFire is likely to be higher than the former considering the genre of both the films. Long run figures will purely depend on the WoM", one Twitter user wrote on 'X'.

“Salaar,” directed by Prashanth Neel, will arrive in the theaters on December 22nd. Therefore, the trailer will be released a month before the theatrical release. The makers bought film-specific emojis on X.com (formerly Twitter). Emojis will appear next to Salaar’s hashtag.

Though all his films opened big, Prabhas hasn’t delivered a blockbuster since “Baahubali 2”. Fans expect “Salaar” to be another mega blockbuster.