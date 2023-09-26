This Christmas, Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas will square off. Insiders in the movie business have informed that Prabhas' eagerly anticipated movie Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire has officially been assigned the Christmas week for its cinema debut. The movie will debut on December 22. Salaar from Hombale Films will compete with Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu's Dunki by Rajkumar Hirani.

Confirming the same, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Yes. It’s true… SRK Vs Prabhas, Dunki Vs Salaar this Christmas… The exhibitors have received a mail stating that #Salaar will arrive THIS CHRISTMAS [on 22 Dec 2023]… An official announcement by the producers, #HombaleFilms, will be made on Friday [29 Sept 2023].”

Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, was once slated for a September 28 release. According to speculations, the movie could not even be released this year. "As per trade, pan-Indian star Prabhas' Salaar is not looking at a release date this year," tweeted Manobala Vijayabalan. A 2024 release date is the target for Salaar Ceasefire.

Although a formal announcement on Salaar's release date is still pending, there are several ideas circulating online for the delay. According to reports, one of the factors contributing to the film's postponement was the VFX work.

Manobala Vijayabalan also said, “The team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. They are making the final touches on the film and committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience.”

Shah Rukh, Rajkumar, and Taapsee work together for the first time on Dunki. According to ANI, Vicky Kaushal and Dharmendra will also play significant parts in the movie. At a press conference, Shah Rukh had earlier observed, "God has been extremely nice to us. We have got Pathaan. I constantly say that God has been even kinder to Jawan. We began on January 26, Republic Day, which is a fortunate and auspicious day (with Pathaan). On Krishnaji's birthday, Janmashtami, we released the movie "Jawan."

"Now New Year and Christmas are around the corner, we will release Dunki. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid. I'm working hard, I'm working harder than I worked in the last 29 years. I will keep working hard because now I'm the happiest when people get happy after watching the film," he also added.