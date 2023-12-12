In the coming days, a major box office showdown is anticipated between Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar. An intriguing development occurred yesterday related to the censor board certification of the Prabhas film.

The Prashanth Neel directed film has officially received an 'A' certification from the CBFC. This was unexpected as Prabhas has a substantial family audience following his role in Baahubali. However, the filmmakers reportedly did not wish to reduce the film's violent content, hence accepting an 'A' rating.

Traditionally, adult films were perceived to limit box office potential due to reduced family audience turnout. However, this perception has shifted in recent years, with films such as Kabir Singh and The Kashmir Files achieving impressive box office figures.

In terms of recent instances, OMG 2 and Animal performed incredibly well at the Indian box office. Despite the age limit, the Ranbir Kapoor film has already become one of the biggest successes in Indian movie history. Therefore, despite the "A" grade, Salaar will undoubtedly attract its fair number of viewers.

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor had an incredible first weekend at the Indian box office, grossing 63.80 crores despite receiving an "A" grade. It was the eighth-biggest opening in Indian film history as well as the second-biggest opening in Bollywood history.

With the excitement on the ground and Prabhas's celebrity, Salaar may need a big launch. We already discussed the possibility of 70–75 crores on the first day, notwithstanding a conflict with Dunki, in our trailer impact tale. To read it, click this link.