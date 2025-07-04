Prada faces legal heat over ‘toe ring sandals’ allegedly copying Kolhapuri chappals

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Bombay High Court has put Italian fashion giant Prada in hot water for allegedly lifting the iconic design of Maharashtra’s Kolhapuri chappals for their latest Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

The complaint, filed by Intellectual Property Rights advocate Ganesh S Hingmire on July 2, claims Prada’s ‘Toe Ring Sandals’ are strikingly similar to the traditional Kolhapuris — a design protected under India’s Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999.

The sandals, showcased at Prada’s fashion event in Milan on June 22, are reportedly priced north of Rs 1 lakh and now rebranded under the luxury label’s European identity. But for Hingmire, the issue runs deeper than just aesthetics. The PIL highlights "misrepresentation, cultural misappropriation, and unauthorised commercialisation" of a community’s craft that has deep cultural and economic roots in Maharashtra.

Prada did release a statement amid growing criticism, admitting the sandals were “inspired by Indian artisans,” but the PIL alleges the response lacked substance. "The brand has not yet issued any formal apology along with any damages, compensation and entitled remedy and the statement appears to be merely a superficial attempt to deflect criticism," it reads.

The petition insists that recognition in a private statement isn’t enough — especially when it bypasses the artisans, the GI registry, and the public. “The Kolhapuri Chappal is the cultural symbol of Maharashtra and having special public sentiments attached with it,” the PIL states.

Apart from seeking compensation and a public apology from Prada, the plea also pushes for a broader policy overhaul. It demands that government authorities tighten up protections around Indian traditional designs to ensure global fashion houses don’t continue to commercially exploit GI-tagged products without consequences.

"The PIL aims to protect the rights of the affected communities and the public of India from such impugned activities by the international brand/entities," the petition adds.