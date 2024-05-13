Pratibha Ranta, the rising star who has been garnering praise for her recent performances, is basking in the success of her two projects released in 2024. The actor, known for her roles in Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', has been hailed for her versatile portrayal on screen.

In a recent exclusive chat with IndiaToday.In, Pratibha shared insights into her journey from television to the big screen and how her experience in both mediums has shaped her as an actor. She emphasized how her background in television helped her hone her skills and build confidence in front of the camera.

Reflecting on her collaboration with industry stalwarts like Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Pratibha expressed gratitude for the mentorship and support she received. She described the bond with her mentors as "pious and precious," highlighting their guidance throughout her career.

Pratibha also discussed her contrasting roles in 'Laapataa Ladies' and 'Heeramandi', stating that she is pleased audiences got to witness different facets of her talent within a short span.

Despite her recent success, Pratibha remains selective about her future projects, prioritizing roles that align with her vision and past work. She expressed a desire to meet the expectations of her audience while continuing to evolve as an actor.

With her stellar performances in 'Laapataa Ladies' and 'Heeramandi', Pratibha Ranta has undoubtedly emerged as a talent to watch out for in the Indian entertainment industry.