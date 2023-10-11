Over the years, there has been much scrutiny, criticism, discussion, and controversy around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage, relationship, and choices. There is a lot of talk about the royal couple since they have taken a step back from their responsibilities years ago and made their own decisions. Everyone appears to have an opinion about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, from popular celebrities to royal specialists. Online rumours concerning them are persistent.

In spite of this, the two have remained true to their genuine objectives in life. The two parents appeared in public several times during the 2023 Invictus Games, an international multisport competition Prince Harry organised. The couple recently discussed raising their children in a world where technology is ubiquitous, and these are their thoughts.

"Outside of course to being a wife to this one," the 42-year-old added, referring to her husband, Prince Harry. She explained that their non-profit foundation Archewell has been focusing on highlighting the potential negative impact of social media on children. "I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future," the former actress continued and said that regardless, she is still quite worried.

Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/dEjvnSjGGM — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2020

Meghan disclosed that she still has hope because their foundation has made a lot of progress on that front. "Everyone now is affected by the online world and social media. Some more than others. We all just want to feel safe," she elucidated. Harry chimed in and felt, "I think for us, for myself and my wife, with kids growing up in the digital age, for us the priority here is to turn pain into purpose." He revealed they aim to make many positive changes.

"Yes, these platforms are addictive. We all accept that and agree," the 39-year-old added. He suggested that people working in such companies should start by not sending children content that they wouldn't want their own children to see. "I think that's a really simple request. It's an easy fix," he felt. Meghan said that since social media is not something that will go away, it is important to be aware of it and turn it into something positive.