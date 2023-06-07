Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is making headlines after becoming the first senior member of the British Royal family to appear in court in over 130 years.

According to reports, Harry recently appeared in the London High Court for the trials of his lawsuit against the UK media and made some incendiary statements about it.

In his lawsuit against The Daily Mirror, Prince Harry alleged that he has "experienced hostility from the press" since his birth.

The Duke of Sussex, along with three other petitioners, has accused UK tabloids, particularly The Daily Mirror, of employing illegal tactics to collect information, including phone hacking. He also stated that the media's intrusive approaches and tactics have caused him significant grief and harmed his personal relationships.

"I felt that I couldn't trust anybody, which was an awful feeling for me especially at such a young age," he stated. The Daily Mirror group, on the other hand, has admitted to phone hacking but added that they have not used the technique in the instances mentioned in Prince Harry's claims.

Prince Harry also lashed out at the UK media, referring to his late mother, Princess Diana's, tragic accident and death. "Some editors and journalists do have blood on their hands, and perhaps, inadvertently death," stated the Duke of Sussex in his statement to the London high court.

"They start to edge you towards playing the role or roles that suit them best and which sells as many newspapers as possible, especially if you are the 'spare' to the 'heir'", stated Prince Harry in his statement. "You're then either the 'playboy prince' or the 'failure' or the 'drop out'. Or in my case, the 'thicko', the 'cheat', the 'underage drinker', and the 'irresponsible drug taker'" he further added.