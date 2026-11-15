The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Mumbai for the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony on November 17, marking their first joint overseas engagement since Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced her cancer diagnosis in 2024.

Kensington Palace confirmed on November 14 that the royal couple would travel to India for the environmental awards and a three-day programme featuring engagements focused on sustainability, innovation and youth leadership.

The visit will also mark Kate's first appearance at the Earthshot Prize ceremony since 2022, when the event was held in Boston, United States. The couple last visited India together in 2016, when their itinerary included Mumbai, New Delhi, Kaziranga National Park in Assam and the Taj Mahal in Agra. They also travelled to Bhutan during the same tour.

According to Kensington Palace, the 2026 edition will be the biggest Earthshot Prize event so far, bringing together around 5,000 participants, including heads of state, scientists, academics, business leaders, innovators, philanthropists, young people and indigenous communities.

The programme will highlight environmental solutions and the role of young leaders in driving sustainable change, while also showcasing the longstanding ties between India and the United Kingdom.

The visit is a significant addition to Kate's gradual return to international engagements following her cancer diagnosis. She announced in January 2024 that she was undergoing treatment for cancer, including chemotherapy. In early 2025, she confirmed that her cancer was in remission.

Since her diagnosis, Prince William has attended the annual Earthshot Prize ceremonies without her. Kate did not accompany him to Singapore in 2023, Cape Town in 2024 or Rio de Janeiro in 2025.

In May 2026, she made her first overseas trip in more than two years, travelling to Reggio Emilia in northern Italy for a two-day programme focused on early childhood development and child-centred education.

Launched by Prince William in 2021, the Earthshot Prize is a 10-year initiative aimed at identifying and supporting solutions to climate change and other major environmental challenges.

India's selection as host for the 2026 ceremony reflects its growing role in environmental innovation. Announcing the awards in February, William pointed to the country's technological capabilities, biodiversity and young population.

He described India as a global technology leader and noted that it accounts for around 8 per cent of the world's biodiversity. He also highlighted its large youth population and said the country had produced more Earthshot Prize finalists and winners than any other nation.

This year's awards attracted around 7,000 nominations from 169 countries, with 15 finalists selected across businesses, policy initiatives and community-led projects.

Among the finalists is India's Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, a major manufacturer of electric three-wheelers. Other shortlisted initiatives include Argentina-based wildfire detection platform Satellites on Fire and the Yellowstone to Yukon conservation collaboration.

The awards ceremony will take place in Mumbai on November 17.