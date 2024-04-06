In Bollywood, nepotism is a common issue of discussion, although not so prevalent in the south. especially considering that a number of the top actors in the South come from illustrious cinema families. He did, however, acknowledge that he and Dulquer Salmaan are "nepo kids," having it easier than their peers, in an interview with Mashable India.

When asked about Dulquer, Prithviraj revealed that they live close to each other in Kerala and are ‘nepo kids.’ When prodded further about it, he said, “I am going to talk just about myself. I understand and accept the fact that I’ve had it easy while coming into the industry. I got my first film only because of my surname. Someone thought I would make a good actor because I’m so and so’s son. I wasn’t even screen-tested.”

However, Prithviraj opined that once in the film industry, it’s the same for everyone when it comes to proving themselves. “I owe my first film only to my surname. But, I owe only my first film to it. Come Friday, you can’t be protected if you aren’t good enough. There’s no board of directors here to help you out. You’re out there to be judged. I’ve had it easy and I’m aware that people more talented than me will be waiting for that opportunity,” he added.

For those who don't know, Prathviraj is the son of Mallika and Sukumaran, actors. Both his sister-in-law Poornima and older brother Indrajit are performers. Prithviraj made light of the fact that Supriya Menon, his wife, refers to herself as the "black sheep of the family" because she isn't an actress in the interview. Actor Mammootty's youngest son is named Dulquer.