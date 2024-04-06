In a remarkable feat, Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest film, 'Aadujeevitham', has soared past the Rs 100 crore mark globally, continuing its triumphant theatrical journey. The survival drama, which struck a chord with audiences, made an impressive debut at the box office, raking in approximately Rs 50 crore in its domestic run within the first week of release.

Taking to social media on April 6, Prithviraj Sukumaran jubilantly announced the milestone achievement, expressing gratitude for the unprecedented success. His post, accompanied by the caption "100 Cr and counting at the Global Box Office! Thank you for this unprecedented success (sic)," resonated with fans and industry enthusiasts alike.

As per early estimates, on its ninth day in domestic cinemas, 'Aadujeevitham' amassed around Rs 2.75 crore net, propelling its total earnings to Rs 49.75 crore within India. This sustained performance underscores the enduring appeal and impact of the film among viewers.

Recent reports indicate that on April 5, 'Aadujeevitham' maintained a robust occupancy across regions. The Malayalam version boasted an overall occupancy rate of 34.23%, while the Tamil rendition saw an impressive 28.30% occupancy. The Telugu version also contributed significantly with an occupancy rate of 11.52%.

Directed by Blessy, 'Aadujeevitham' is an adaptation of the eponymous novel penned by acclaimed writer Benyamin. The narrative delves into the harrowing tale of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer coerced into slavery on a remote farm in the deserts of Saudi Arabia. Prithviraj Sukumaran's portrayal of Najeeb has garnered widespread acclaim, anchoring the film with his nuanced performance.

The ensemble cast, featuring talents such as Jimmy Jean-Louis, KR Gokul, Talib Al Balushi, Amala Paul, and Shobha Mohan, has also been lauded for their contributions to the project.

'Aadujeevitham' stands as a testament to the power of storytelling and the universal resonance of human experiences, transcending linguistic barriers to captivate audiences worldwide. With its phenomenal success, the film not only cements its place in cinematic history but also reinforces Prithviraj Sukumaran's stature as a versatile actor and storyteller par excellence.