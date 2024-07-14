The highly anticipated survival drama 'Aadujeevitham' (The Goat Life), featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set to premiere on Netflix starting July 19. The announcement was made by Netflix South India on their official X page on Sunday.

Based on Benyamin's 2008 bestselling novel of the same name, 'Aadujeevitham' chronicles the harrowing journey of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer who is trapped into slavery as a goatherd in the desolate farms of Saudi Arabia. The film, directed by Blessy, renowned for his works 'Kaazhcha' and 'Kalimannu', will be available in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

"Pradheekshayum porattavum niranja Najeebinde jeevitha katha. #Aadujeevitham is coming to Netflix on 19th July in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi! #AadujeevithamOnNetflix," read the post from Netflix India South, generating significant buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts.

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Amala Paul and K R Gokul, along with Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in key roles. Produced by Visual Romance, 'Aadujeevitham' features music by Academy Award-winning composer A R Rahman and sound design by Academy Award winner Resul Pookutty.

Having premiered in theatres worldwide on March 28, 'Aadujeevitham' received critical acclaim for its gripping narrative and powerful performances. The film's digital release on Netflix is expected to reach a broader audience, allowing more viewers to experience Najeeb's poignant and inspiring story.