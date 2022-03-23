Assam's singer Priyanka Bharali sang the song Toofan in the film KGF: Chapter 2, in the upcoming south Indian movie which was released on Monday.

“Seeking blessings from all,” said Priyanka Bharali while informing about the Toofan song in KGF: Chapter 2 movie.

Besides Priyanka Bharali, the other singers of the song are: Brijesh Shandilya, Mohan Krishna, Laxman Datta Naik, Saaj Bhatt, Santhosh Venky, Sandesh Datta Naik, Sachin Basrur, Ravi Basrur and Puneeth Rudranag.

KGF: Chapter 2,’ directed by Prashanth Neel, will be released in theatres on April 14 in different languages. In addition to Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty.