Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Jonas turned 2 on January 15. Malti's birthday was celebrated by the parents with a lavish celebration and a unique puja. Priyanka shared a number of photos from the memorable day she and Nick performed a puja for Malti in a Los Angeles temple on social media on Thursday.

Priyanka posted a tonne of cute photos on her official Instagram account. Madhu Chopra, Priyanka's mother, was also present to ask the Lord for blessings. Alongside the pictures, Priyanka captioned, "She is our miracle. And she is 2 (red heart and folded hands emoji) (sic)." Take a look at the post here: