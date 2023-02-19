At that recent Hollywood Walk of Fame, an event for the Jonas Brothers, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' face was finally revealed to the world. However, even after that, Priyanka and Nick did not share Malti's face on their Instagram posts. But all that has changed now.

Priyanka Chopra finally posted a snapshot of Malti's face on Instagram on Sunday morning. She kept her mouth shut and took a photo from prime, displaying Malti's adorable face and pink onesie. In a subsequent shot, she appeared to be in bed with a shirtless Nick, holding Malti close to her while hiding her face with her palm.

She captioned her posts, “Days like this.” The put up obtained her lots of feedback from her followers. “Those are the most precious days. Do enjoy,” wrote a fan. “So beautiful!! Heartwarming,” commented one other. “Aww nicks favorite ladies looking beautiful as always,” learn one other remark.

A day after Valentine’s Day, Priyanka shared photos with Nick and Malti. The image exhibits Priyanka posing for a selfie with Nick. The subsequent image exhibits Priyanka holding Malti in her arms, having fun with a lake view. The photos have been accompanied by just a little be aware which learn, “My forever valentines…happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones.” Priyanka additionally shared a small video on her Instagram Stories. “Each day is Valentine’s with my Nick Jonas,” she wrote together with the clip.