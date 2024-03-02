In a recent Instagram announcement, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed her upcoming project, 'The Bluff,' set to be directed by Frank E. Flowers. The Hollywood sensation will star alongside Karl Urban, who is currently in talks to join the cast. The movie, set against the backdrop of the 19th-century Caribbean, follows the story of a former female pirate (Priyanka) compelled to shield her family as the shadows of her mysterious past resurface.

Produced by AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, 'The Bluff' marks Priyanka's second collaboration with The Russo Brothers, following her role in the Amazon Original series 'Citadel.' The actress expressed her enthusiasm about the project, quoting Mark Twain in her Instagram post, "Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates."

Adding to her recent achievements, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also ventured into executive production with the Oscar-nominated documentary 'To Kill A Tiger.' Collaborating with industry talents like Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling, Priyanka shared her pride in joining the team and announced Netflix's global distribution rights for the impactful documentary directed by Nisha Pahuja.

'To Kill A Tiger' focuses on the gripping eight-year journey of Ranjit, a poor farmer from the Indian state of Jharkhand, fighting for justice for his 13-year-old daughter Kiran, who fell victim to a brutal sexual assault. Despite the film's lack of distribution in the United States, it made its mark on the Oscar documentary shortlist. The Netflix arrangement is set to bring this powerful narrative to a wider audience.

Expressing her personal connection to the story, Priyanka, born in Jharkhand herself, shared how the documentary resonated deeply with her, as the daughter of a father who was her eternal champion. The film has garnered international acclaim, winning prestigious awards such as Best Documentary at the Palm Springs International Film Festival and the Canadian Screen prizes.

Aside from her involvement in 'The Bluff' and 'To Kill A Tiger,' Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to grace the screen in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Additionally, she will be featured in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial venture, 'Jee Le Zaraa,' starring alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. With these diverse projects on the horizon, Priyanka continues to solidify her presence as a multifaceted talent on both the global and local stages.