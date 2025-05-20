Actors Priyanka Chopra and Liu Yifei, along with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, recently attended a Bulgari event held in Sicily, Italy. Photos and videos of the stars from the gathering have been circulating on social media.

For the event, Priyanka Chopra wore a beige outfit complemented by matching jewellery.

Liu Yifei appeared in a shimmery off-shoulder dress, while Lisa chose a white and yellow ensemble.

In one viral video, Priyanka Chopra was seen chatting with Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin during a dinner with other celebrities at the event. In another clip, she shared a light moment with Lisa.

Earlier in 2024, Priyanka Chopra attended a Bulgari event in Rome. She wore an off-shoulder cream and black dress, styled with a short haircut.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next appear in ‘Heads of State’ alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in ‘The Bluff’.

The actor also has SS Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB29’ in her projects, where she will star alongside Mahesh Babu..