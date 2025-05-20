Priyanka Chopra, Liu Yifei and Lisa dazzle at Bulgari Event in Italy
Priyanka Chopra, Liu Yifei and BLACKPINK’s Lisa grace Bulgari event in Sicily with stunning fashion. Priyanka shares candid moments with celebrities while gearing up for major film projects.
Actors Priyanka Chopra and Liu Yifei, along with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, recently attended a Bulgari event held in Sicily, Italy. Photos and videos of the stars from the gathering have been circulating on social media.
For the event, Priyanka Chopra wore a beige outfit complemented by matching jewellery.
Liu Yifei appeared in a shimmery off-shoulder dress, while Lisa chose a white and yellow ensemble.
In one viral video, Priyanka Chopra was seen chatting with Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin during a dinner with other celebrities at the event. In another clip, she shared a light moment with Lisa.
Earlier in 2024, Priyanka Chopra attended a Bulgari event in Rome. She wore an off-shoulder cream and black dress, styled with a short haircut.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next appear in ‘Heads of State’ alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in ‘The Bluff’.
The actor also has SS Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB29’ in her projects, where she will star alongside Mahesh Babu..
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today