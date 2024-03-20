Bollywood power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas accompanied by their daughter Malti Marie made a special visit to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla.

Amidst tight security the trio arrived at the Ayodhya airport and were escorted to their vehicle. Priyanka in a radiant yellow saree carried Malti in her arms who looked adorable in pink. Nick opted for a traditional kurta for the auspicious occasion.

The visit holds significance as Nick couldn't be present in Ayodhya during the inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024. Inside the temple, the family was seen seeking blessings from Ram Lalla with several intimate moments captured by the temple priest, Pradeep Das.

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir was a momentous event in Indian history drawing the presence of numerous Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit among others.

Priyanka Chopra who recently arrived in Mumbai with Malti on March 15, has been actively engaged in her professional commitments. From attending the Bulgari event to participating in Prime Video's slate of releases the actor is set to remain in India until Holi, as per reports.