Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed the New Year in an intimate gathering with their loved ones. Unofficial photos from the celebration, held in Mexico, have surfaced on several fan accounts, including previously unseen images of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

One photo captures Nick holding Malti during a flight, while another shows Priyanka reading a book to Malti and a young friend.

Nick shared a reel on Instagram recapping their 2023, featuring concert clips from the Jonas Brothers' US tour and a glimpse of Priyanka.

More photos from their New Year's party have been shared, showing them celebrating with Priyanka's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra. In 2023, Priyanka starred in Prime Video's Citadel and the rom-com Love

She is set to appear in Heads of State and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.