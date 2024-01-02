Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas ring in New Year, shares unseen pics of daughter 'Malti'
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the New Year in Mexico with their loved ones, including their daughter Malti Marie. Photos from the intimate gathering have surfaced on fan accounts, providing a glimpse into their celebration.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed the New Year in an intimate gathering with their loved ones. Unofficial photos from the celebration, held in Mexico, have surfaced on several fan accounts, including previously unseen images of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
One photo captures Nick holding Malti during a flight, while another shows Priyanka reading a book to Malti and a young friend.
Nick shared a reel on Instagram recapping their 2023, featuring concert clips from the Jonas Brothers' US tour and a glimpse of Priyanka.
More photos from their New Year's party have been shared, showing them celebrating with Priyanka's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra. In 2023, Priyanka starred in Prime Video's Citadel and the rom-com Love
She is set to appear in Heads of State and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
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