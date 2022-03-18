Priyanka Chopra returns home to celebrate first Holi with daughter in LA after her ‘whirlwind trip to Rome’.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has returned to Los Angeles after her recent trip to Rome, Italy, just ahead of Holi.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared several pictures as she flew back ‘home’ to celebrate her first Holi with her newborn daughter.

Priyanka and her husband-singer Nick Jonas had welcomed their first child together via surrogacy earlier this year.

Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie as she sat in her car enjoying the sun. The actor was dressed in a blue and white outfit and tied her hair up in a bun. She accessorised with several chains around her neck and earrings. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Hi Home!”