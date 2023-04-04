Priyanka Chopra or Piggy Chops, as she is fondly called by her near and dear ones, recently opened up about her struggles in Bollywood, while speaking at a talk show.

The Bollywood diva further added that whatever has happened, she has made peace with it and has moved on from it. But however she feels the importance of speaking about it openly in a space and judgement free space.

"I was talking truth about my journey and I think now I'm confident enough to talk about that phase of my life. I think I am now where I am, I'm okay enough to kind of articulate with I have. I had an emotional relationship. with…what occurred, I forgave, moved on a long time ago and then I made my peace with it. I think that's why it was easy for me to talk about it in an open manner in a safe space", Priyanka said on a talk show recently.

“I think, first of all, when I was on the podcast I was asked about the journey of my life. And, I spoke about when I was young when I was 10, 15, 22, 30, 40 or whatever…So I was talking about the truth of my journey and now because I was confident enough to talk about that phase of my life", she further added.

As we remember, Priyanka Chopra recently in an interview revealed why she moved to the United States and started working there. Kangana Ranaut on March 28 tweeted in her support and said Priyanka Chopra was harassed by film mania.

“I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, and I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. So, when this music thing came, I was like ‘f*** it, I am going to America’”, Priyanka Chopra said while speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert.