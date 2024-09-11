Global superstar Priyanka Chopra has joined the chorus of praise for the recently released song Aaj Ki Raat from Amar Kaushik's upcoming film, Stree 2. The peppy track, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia as Shama alongside Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana, has quickly become a fan favorite, captivating audiences with its infectious beats and energetic performances.

Priyanka took to social media to express her excitement for the hit track, calling it an "absolute banger" while praising the stellar cast. "This banger tho! @tamannaahspeaks you're too good! @shraddhakapoor always a Queen! @rajkummar_rao gold! (sic)," she wrote, giving a special shout-out to Tamannaah for her electrifying moves and Shraddha Kapoor for her iconic role in the Stree series.

With music composed by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar and vocals by the talented Madhubanti Bagchi, Aaj Ki Raat has already topped charts, setting the stage for Stree 2 to become a blockbuster hit. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the much-loved blend of horror, comedy, and drama that made the original Stree a cult classic.

As the buzz around Stree 2 intensifies, Priyanka’s endorsement has added to the growing anticipation, making it clear that the film’s music and performances are already winning hearts worldwide.