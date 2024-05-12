Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making the most of her post-filming downtime by indulging in quality family moments in Ireland. After completing her upcoming movie 'Heads of State', the actor has been relishing the company of her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie in the scenic Irish locale.

Over the weekend, Priyanka treated fans to glimpses of her family getaway on Instagram. One story showed the couple twinning in burgundy outfits, with Priyanka captioning it "Nights Like These" – an image of marital bliss. Prior to that, Nick had shared an adorable clip of little Malti engrossed in coloring, flashing an infectious smile when the camera panned to her.

The family's serene retreat to Dublin seems like a well-timed breather for Priyanka after her grueling shooting schedule. She had previously posted a heartwarming snapshot of the trio, with Malti playfully nestled in her arms as Nick looked on adoringly, surrounded by lush greenery.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Priyanka's performance in the star-studded 'Heads of State', which features Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid. The actress had earlier shared a behind-the-scenes 'wrap' reel, offering a peek into her on-set shenanigans, including precious moments with daughter Malti.