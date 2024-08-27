Actress Priyanka Chopra recently graced her brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding festivities in Mumbai, turning heads in a stunning burgundy saree that perfectly embodied her signature Desi Girl charm.

During her visit, she also stopped by Film City, sparking fan speculation about a potential surprise. Now, as she departs from India, she shared a video bidding farewell with the message, 'alvida Mumbai.'

On August 27, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories and made fans emotional by sharing a video taken from her airplane window, bidding farewell to Mumbai. Alongside the video, she wrote, "See u soon, Mumbai," with folded hands and heart emojis. The video quickly went viral, prompting various fan reactions. One fan even commented, "Kabhi alvida na kehna..."

Previously, Priyanka re-shared her brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya's engagement post on her Instagram Stories, adding two heart emojis and an evil eye emoji.

The couple posted stunning photos from their engagement and hastakshar ceremony on social media. In one picture, Siddharth is seen kissing Neelam, and in another, the duo shows off their engagement rings. They also shared some romantic photos, followed by beautiful shots from their hastakshar ceremony.

Recently, Priyanka posted some breathtaking photos on Instagram, where she looked radiant in a beautiful burgundy saree, paired with a pearl choker and matching earrings.

With bright lipstick and a messy bun, she flashed her million-dollar smile, leaving everyone mesmerized. In one of the pictures, she wore sunglasses, exuding an undeniable bossy vibe. Captioning the photos, she wrote, "Berries and cream."

On the professional front, Priyanka has just finished filming The Bluff under the direction of Frank E. Flowers. She is also set to star in the action-comedy Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, featuring John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid.

Her Marathi film Paani is scheduled to hit theatres on October 18, directed by Adinath Kothare and produced by Priyanka along with her mother Madhu Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures. Additionally, Priyanka is reportedly part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.