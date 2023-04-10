Priyanka Chopra has posted numerous photos of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas celebrating Easter. The toddler even donned a T-shirt that said "Malti Marie's First Easter" and was spotted playing with Easter eggs. The actor just wrote "Easter Sunday" in the caption, along with a heart emoticon, a nazar amulet, and folded hands emojis.

The first picture focuses on Malti's T-shirt as she poses with Easter eggs in her hands, with Priyanka standing behind her. The second photo shows the mother-daughter combo matching in various patterned shirts and pyjamas while Priyanka takes a mirror selfie with Malti in her arms. In the following photo, Malti is attempting to eat the chocolate egg and playing with it with curiosity. The final image shows Malti playing on a sofa while their two dogs, Gino and Panda, play on the yard.

Her fans loved the pictures and showered Malti with love. A fan wrote, “What is this cuteness,” with another saying, “Awww so cute.” One more called it, “Mumma goals… we love you lil one.” A comment also read: “Awwwwww! Love the pictures! Happy Easter @priyankachopra , Malti Marie, and @nickjonas!” Among the many who said Malti resembled Nick, a fan wrote for the baby girl, “Nick 2 - perfect.” Another commented, “Our little bunny Jonas.”

Priyanka had greeted her followers a Happy Easter with a lovely photo of Malti sitting in a basket while dressed in a white and yellow costume earlier in the day. "Happy Easter to everyone," she remarked on Instagram Stories.

Priyanka and Malti were in India recently for the unveiling of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai as well as to promote her new spy thriller series, Citadel. Richard Madden, her co-star, had also joined her in India for a few days. Malti was visiting India for the first time, and the mother-daughter combo also visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai before departing for London. They were joined in the city by Priyanka's actress cousin Parineeti Chopra.