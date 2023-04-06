Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra is all set to appear in an action movie opposite WWE star John Cena and actor Idris Elba.

Priyanka made her OTT debut with her espionage thriller web series Citadel on Amazon Prime and will be next seen in yet another thrilling action-movie.

Priyanka is preparing for the premiere of her Hollywood movie Love Again, which also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, in addition to Citadel. In May of this year, it will be released. Additionally, she co-stars in the movies Ending Things with Anthony Mackie and Jee Le Zaraa with actor-director Farhan Akhtar.

The filming of Heads of State is scheduled to start in May, according to a report on Deadline. The script was penned by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec based on a tale by Harrison Query, and it will be directed by Ilya Naishuller of Nobody fame. The story also makes a suggestion that the movie will be similar to Air Force One meets Midnight Run.

Prior to beginning the preparations for Citadel, Priyanka was recently spotted at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's opening in Mumbai. Following the weekend's two-day NMACC opening celebration, Priyanka graced the Citadel premiere in Mumbai on Tuesday. Richard Madden, who played her co-star, accompanied her. On April 28, the first two segments of the series will make their international debut on Amazon Prime in 40 different languages. Later, more episodes will be made available.